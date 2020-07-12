Some close contacts of Covid-19 patients being evacuated from a public housing estate in Sha Tin on Friday. Photo: May TseSome close contacts of Covid-19 patients being evacuated from a public housing estate in Sha Tin on Friday. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong expert warns each infected person can now spread Covid-19 to four people

  • Professor Gabriel Leung, dean of HKU medical school, says a strain of the virus has increased its infection rate by 30 per cent due to a DNA mutation
  • He believes there are at least 50 to 60 hidden cases in the community, as the situation ‘has gone back to almost the level when there was no surveillance’
Updated: 12:50pm, 12 Jul, 2020

