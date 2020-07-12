Hongkongers are once again in the midst in an uptick of coronavirus cases. Photo: AFPHongkongers are once again in the midst in an uptick of coronavirus cases. Photo: AFP
Hongkongers are once again in the midst in an uptick of coronavirus cases. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong third wave: 53 new coronavirus infections reported, majority are confirmed cases, medical source says

  • 37 of the cases are confirmed, 16 relate to those who tested preliminary positive, according to the source
  • Hong Kong is in its most alarming run of Covid-19 cases since the public health crisis took hold, officials say
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Tony CheungLilian Cheng
Tony Cheung and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 3:52pm, 12 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hongkongers are once again in the midst in an uptick of coronavirus cases. Photo: AFPHongkongers are once again in the midst in an uptick of coronavirus cases. Photo: AFP
Hongkongers are once again in the midst in an uptick of coronavirus cases. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE