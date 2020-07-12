Hongkongers are once again in the midst in an uptick of coronavirus cases. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong third wave: 53 new coronavirus infections reported, majority are confirmed cases, medical source says
- 37 of the cases are confirmed, 16 relate to those who tested preliminary positive, according to the source
- Hong Kong is in its most alarming run of Covid-19 cases since the public health crisis took hold, officials say
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
