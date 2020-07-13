Hong Kong’s efforts in containing the virus had worked well previously. Photo: Dickson Lee
How serious is Hong Kong’s third wave of Covid-19 infections and what can be done to beat it?
- Public health experts describe the latest wave as the worst Hong Kong has seen so far and more worrying than the first outbreak
- Companies should allow employees to work from home and patrons must be careful when visiting restaurants and entertainment venues, they say
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
