Coronavirus: Hong Kong expected to toughen social-distancing measures after spike in untraceable Covid-19 cases

  • Officials meeting to discuss how to contain third wave of infections
  • Government adviser Dr David Hui and microbiologist Dr Ho Pak-leung want return of stricter rules, but Professor Yuen Kwok-yung is not convinced
Kimmy Chung
Updated: 1:57pm, 13 Jul, 2020

A worker in protective gear disinfects Ching On House, at Tsz Ching Estate in Tsz Wan Shan on Sunday. Photo: Edmond So
