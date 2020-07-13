The Hong Kong Book Fair attracted 980,000 visitors last year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong postpones book fair, other events amid third wave of Covid-19
- Book fair was expected to start on Wednesday, while Sports and Leisure Expo, Education and Careers Expo, and Entrepreneur Day were slated for later in July
- Holders of purchased tickets can get a refund, as the government will also support exhibitors under anti-epidemic fund
Coronavirus pandemic
