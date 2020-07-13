A plane flies over the government quarantine camp at Chun Yeung Estate in Fo Tan. Photo: Winson Wong
The not so great escape: Korean visitor recaptured after trying to flee coronavirus quarantine in Hong Kong for third time
- 39-year-old man arrived in city on Thursday and was being transported by police to government camp in Fo Tan when he jumped from moving vehicle
- The man had previously left compulsory quarantine in Yau Ma Tei hotel, and Queen Elizabeth Hospital, without permission
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
