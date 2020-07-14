There are lessons to be learned over how Hong Kong drastically reduced its social-distancing measures last time around, health experts say. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong third wave: learn from Covid-19 social-distancing mistakes and overhaul quarantine exemption policy, health experts tell officials
- Four leading public health figures comment on government’s coronavirus strategy, urging officials to prepare more isolation and quarantine facilities
- Testing, quarantine exemptions and total lift of eight-person maximum at restaurant tables were key failures, says Chinese University’s Dr David Hui
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
There are lessons to be learned over how Hong Kong drastically reduced its social-distancing measures last time around, health experts say. Photo: Felix Wong