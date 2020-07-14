Tso Kung Tam Outdoor Recreation Centre in Tsuen Wan is being used as a quarantine centre. Photo: K.Y. ChengTso Kung Tam Outdoor Recreation Centre in Tsuen Wan is being used as a quarantine centre. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Tso Kung Tam Outdoor Recreation Centre in Tsuen Wan is being used as a quarantine centre. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Autopsy to be carried out on man who passed out in Hong Kong coronavirus quarantine camp and died

  • Emergency personnel sent to Tso Kung Tam Outdoor Recreation Centre in Tsuen Wan after man was reported to have lost consciousness
  • The 47-year-old was certified dead in hospital and, according to police source, there were no injuries or external wounds visible on the man’s body
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 1:21am, 14 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Tso Kung Tam Outdoor Recreation Centre in Tsuen Wan is being used as a quarantine centre. Photo: K.Y. ChengTso Kung Tam Outdoor Recreation Centre in Tsuen Wan is being used as a quarantine centre. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Tso Kung Tam Outdoor Recreation Centre in Tsuen Wan is being used as a quarantine centre. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE