Further restrictions on how Hong Kong’s restaurants operate could be introduced if the third wave of Covid-19 infections gets worse. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: at least 50 new cases of Covid-19 recorded as Hong Kong health minister says restaurants may be limited to just takeaway if third wave gets worse
- Secretary for Food and Health Professor Sophia Chan says dine-in services could be axed altogether
- Restaurants will be limited to serving just takeaway between 6pm and 5am starting on Wednesday
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
