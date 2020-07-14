Commuters face a HK$5,000 fine if they don’t wear masks. Photo: Felix WongCommuters face a HK$5,000 fine if they don’t wear masks. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong third wave: drivers to use softly-softly approach with passengers who refuse to wear masks to tackle coronavirus

  • Under new, stricter rules, all public transport passengers must wear masks, with offenders facing a fine of up to HK$5,000
  • According to transport groups and unions, drivers are advised to first give passengers a friendly reminder if they are not wearing masks before involving police
Cannix Yau

Updated: 6:13pm, 14 Jul, 2020

