Commuters face a HK$5,000 fine if they don’t wear masks. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong third wave: drivers to use softly-softly approach with passengers who refuse to wear masks to tackle coronavirus
- Under new, stricter rules, all public transport passengers must wear masks, with offenders facing a fine of up to HK$5,000
- According to transport groups and unions, drivers are advised to first give passengers a friendly reminder if they are not wearing masks before involving police
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Commuters face a HK$5,000 fine if they don’t wear masks. Photo: Felix Wong