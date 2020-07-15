03:10

Hong Kong battles third wave of coronavirus infections

Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong third wave: new social-distancing rules could take week to work, source says, as about 50 new Covid-19 cases recorded for third straight day

  • Confirmed and preliminary cases recorded on day rules take effect
  • Earlier, health experts called for elderly and the chronically ill to be tested for virus before being admitted to public hospitals
Chan Ho-himLilian Cheng
Chan Ho-him and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 2:21pm, 15 Jul, 2020

