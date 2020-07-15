MTR staff at Tai Wan station surround a man who holds a stick over his head after refusing to wear a mask. Photo: HandoutMTR staff at Tai Wan station surround a man who holds a stick over his head after refusing to wear a mask. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong third wave: 64-year-old could be first prosecuted for violating new public transport mask rules amid Covid-19 spike

  • The man allegedly became agitated and produced a wooden pole when MTR staff demanded he wear a mask
  • Separately, police are hunting for a man caught beating a McDonald’s employee on video after being asked to don a mask in the restaurant
Cannix Yau, Clifford Lo and Chan Ho-him
Cannix Yau , Clifford Lo and Chan Ho-him

Updated: 3:58pm, 15 Jul, 2020

