MTR staff at Tai Wan station surround a man who holds a stick over his head after refusing to wear a mask. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong third wave: 64-year-old could be first prosecuted for violating new public transport mask rules amid Covid-19 spike
- The man allegedly became agitated and produced a wooden pole when MTR staff demanded he wear a mask
- Separately, police are hunting for a man caught beating a McDonald’s employee on video after being asked to don a mask in the restaurant
