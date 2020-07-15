More people are using food delivery apps as Hong Kong hunkers down amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Nora TamMore people are using food delivery apps as Hong Kong hunkers down amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Nora Tam
Fivefold surge in complaints against food delivery apps as more Hongkongers stay home amid coronavirus pandemic

  • Most customers seeking Consumer Council’s help unhappy with issues ranging from wrong orders to poor service quality
  • Watchdog warns operators to improve standards but also advises users to be cautious about terms and conditions
Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 5:15pm, 15 Jul, 2020

More people are using food delivery apps as Hong Kong hunkers down amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Nora TamMore people are using food delivery apps as Hong Kong hunkers down amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Nora Tam
