Consumers are urged not to eat too much processed fish.
Canned fish in Hong Kong found with various levels of metallic contaminants, consumer watchdog warns against overconsumption
- Consumer Council also notes pollution in natural environment, as similar study 16 years ago did not show same results
- Watchdog says consumers should not be too concerned, but advises against excessive consumption and for pregnant women to avoid processed fish
Topic | Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Consumers are urged not to eat too much processed fish.