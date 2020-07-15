Consumers are urged not to eat too much processed fish.Consumers are urged not to eat too much processed fish.
Canned fish in Hong Kong found with various levels of metallic contaminants, consumer watchdog warns against overconsumption

  • Consumer Council also notes pollution in natural environment, as similar study 16 years ago did not show same results
  • Watchdog says consumers should not be too concerned, but advises against excessive consumption and for pregnant women to avoid processed fish
Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 6:27pm, 15 Jul, 2020

