Professor Keiji Fukuda, director of HKU’s School of Public Health and a former World Health Organisation official. Photo: Getty Images
Coronavirus: HKU school head chides former worker for tarring reputation of ex-colleagues on American TV over alleged research cover-up
- Dr Yan Limeng, a former postdoctoral fellow at the university, spoke on Fox News, claiming superiors did not act on her early findings about Covid-19 human transmission
- Professor Keiji Fukuda from HKU’s School of Public Health issues internal memo to staff, expressing concern over allegations and impact on ‘highly respected members’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
