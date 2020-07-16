Professor Keiji Fukuda, director of HKU’s School of Public Health and a former World Health Organisation official. Photo: Getty ImagesProfessor Keiji Fukuda, director of HKU’s School of Public Health and a former World Health Organisation official. Photo: Getty Images
Coronavirus: HKU school head chides former worker for tarring reputation of ex-colleagues on American TV over alleged research cover-up

  • Dr Yan Limeng, a former postdoctoral fellow at the university, spoke on Fox News, claiming superiors did not act on her early findings about Covid-19 human transmission
  • Professor Keiji Fukuda from HKU’s School of Public Health issues internal memo to staff, expressing concern over allegations and impact on ‘highly respected members’
Zoe Low

Updated: 5:47am, 16 Jul, 2020

