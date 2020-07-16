Police officers escort the main suspect to Tuen Mun Police Station. Photo: HandoutPolice officers escort the main suspect to Tuen Mun Police Station. Photo: Handout
Police officers escort the main suspect to Tuen Mun Police Station. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong police arrest two suspected triad members in connection with assault on McDonald’s manager over refusal to wear mask

  • Fast-food employee was attacked after asking man to wear mask in the restaurant
  • Men aged 25 and 26 detained while hunt for attacker’s girlfriend continues
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 2:44pm, 16 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Police officers escort the main suspect to Tuen Mun Police Station. Photo: HandoutPolice officers escort the main suspect to Tuen Mun Police Station. Photo: Handout
Police officers escort the main suspect to Tuen Mun Police Station. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE