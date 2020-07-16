A top health expert has called for firms to encourage staff to keep away from the office as part of the effort to cut the chains of coronavirus transmission in Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong third wave: ‘about 50 new cases’ of coronavirus as health expert urges firms to allow staff to work from home
- City marks fourth straight day of new cases in the dozens, medical source says, including a member of staff at Queen Elizabeth Hospital
- Professor implores firms to encourage staff to stay away from the office despite absence of government work-from-home arrangements
