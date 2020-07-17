At least 10 taxi drivers have been confirmed infected with coronavirus in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson WongAt least 10 taxi drivers have been confirmed infected with coronavirus in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
At least 10 taxi drivers have been confirmed infected with coronavirus in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong third wave: taxi drivers to receive free coronavirus tests

  • Measure is part of government effort to screen groups deemed at high risk of contracting the virus
  • Drivers can book appointments by phone and drop off sample at any of four collection centres
Gigi Choy
Updated: 12:51am, 17 Jul, 2020

