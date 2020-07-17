Those wanting to cross the border from Hong Kong to Guangdong from Friday can only do so if they can certify they have tested negative for the coronavirus. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong third wave: mainland China tightens entry requirements for Hongkongers in response to city’s coronavirus spike
- Guangdong province now requires those crossing the border from Hong Kong to present negative Covid-19 test result, on top of quarantine requirement
- Hong Kong officials report trend since start of summer holidays of residents heading to Guangdong, straining services there
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
