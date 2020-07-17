Civil servants return to the government headquarters in Tamar in May. Photo: Nora TamCivil servants return to the government headquarters in Tamar in May. Photo: Nora Tam
Civil servants return to the government headquarters in Tamar in May. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong third wave: union urges government to allow civil servants to work from home

  • At least 10 staff, including from immigration, and customs and excise departments have recently been confirmed as infected
  • But the government has stopped short of reintroducing across-the-board remote working for its employees
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Gigi ChoyGary Cheung
Gigi Choy and Gary Cheung

Updated: 10:39pm, 17 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Civil servants return to the government headquarters in Tamar in May. Photo: Nora TamCivil servants return to the government headquarters in Tamar in May. Photo: Nora Tam
Civil servants return to the government headquarters in Tamar in May. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE