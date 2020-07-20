Gary Stokes, co-founder of marine conservation group OceansAsia, shows face masks that washed up on the beach at Soko Islands. The discarded item has become common among marine trash amid the pandemic. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong cleaners, green groups despair as pandemic trash piles up with disposable plastic, sanitiser bottles, masks everywhere
- Stay-at-home Hongkongers order more takeaway food, toss more garbage down the chute
- Residents urged to cut trash by taking containers to buy food, wearing reusable masks
