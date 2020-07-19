AsiaWorld-Expo has been used as a testing centre during the public health crisis but could be converted into a holding facility for stable Covid-19 patients. Photo: Felix WongAsiaWorld-Expo has been used as a testing centre during the public health crisis but could be converted into a holding facility for stable Covid-19 patients. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong third wave: AsiaWorld-Expo earmarked as next holding facility for stable Covid-19 patients

  • Health officials say the move would ease the burden on hospitals amid city’s third wave of infections
  • Facilities are being made available for those who are infected but able to look after themselves, as another 64 cases confirmed in city
Elizabeth Cheung and Danny Lee

Updated: 12:49am, 19 Jul, 2020

AsiaWorld-Expo has been used as a testing centre during the public health crisis but could be converted into a holding facility for stable Covid-19 patients. Photo: Felix Wong
