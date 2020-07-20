Local infectious disease experts warn that a curfew may be Hong Kong’s necessary next step should an unprecedented run of Covid-19 infections continue. Photo: Sam TsangLocal infectious disease experts warn that a curfew may be Hong Kong’s necessary next step should an unprecedented run of Covid-19 infections continue. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong third wave: infectious disease experts call for curfew if unprecedented run of local Covid-19 infections continues

  • Latest call for stepped-up measures follows city recording its highest single-day total since the pandemic began
  • Sunday’s 108 reported infections came just a day after city surpassed entire infection tally from the 2003 Sars epidemic
Victor Ting
Updated: 12:27pm, 20 Jul, 2020

