Local infectious disease experts warn that a curfew may be Hong Kong’s necessary next step should an unprecedented run of Covid-19 infections continue. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong third wave: infectious disease experts call for curfew if unprecedented run of local Covid-19 infections continues
- Latest call for stepped-up measures follows city recording its highest single-day total since the pandemic began
- Sunday’s 108 reported infections came just a day after city surpassed entire infection tally from the 2003 Sars epidemic
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Local infectious disease experts warn that a curfew may be Hong Kong’s necessary next step should an unprecedented run of Covid-19 infections continue. Photo: Sam Tsang