Even offering discounts was unable to stop Hong Kong restaurant revenues from plummeting as new Covid-19 regulations banned dining in after 6pm from last Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong third wave: embattled restaurant sector faces HK$3 billion in July losses amid fresh Covid-19 restrictions

  • Despite discounts and takeaway options, local eateries experienced steep losses in week since ban on nighttime dining took effect
  • Some are cutting back on food orders and again asking staff to take unpaid leave
Updated: 11:14am, 21 Jul, 2020

