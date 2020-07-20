Amid a third wave of Covid-19 infections, numerous Hongkongers have flooded to the city’s hospitals for testing – many of them unnecessarily. Photo: Edmond SoAmid a third wave of Covid-19 infections, numerous Hongkongers have flooded to the city’s hospitals for testing – many of them unnecessarily. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong third wave: no symptoms or link to confirmed Covid-19 case? Getting tested will only overburden system, health official says

  • More than 4,000 city residents have rushed to emergency departments and general clinics at public hospitals in the past week, authorities say
  • But nearly everyone confirmed positive in recent surge has fit into one of the two categories, explain experts, who say test won’t provide ‘sense of security’
Updated: 8:00pm, 20 Jul, 2020

