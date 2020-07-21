Doctors said holes in the city’s border measures, a delayed government response and public complacency have led to the unprecedented outbreak. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong third wave: how did city’s scariest surge in Covid-19 cases start, and what did authorities miss?
- Experts point to policy loopholes in handling returning domestic helpers and stopover sea or aircrew, as Post finds significant proportion among imported cases involve such groups
- They also single out public complacency as another factor, stressing that government measures can only do so much
