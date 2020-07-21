With capacity stretched in Hong Kong’s public hospitals, some Covid-19 patients have been moved down to a second-tier isolation ward, similar to this one in Chai Wan. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong third wave: two more Covid-19 deaths, at least 70 new confirmed infections, source says, as Hospital Authority warns of ‘critical’ situation on isolation wards
- City’s coronavirus death toll rises to 14, with at least 70 new infections confirmed on Tuesday, source says
- Hospital Authority warns it could run out of the isolation beds this week, with first-tier occupancy at 77 per cent
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
