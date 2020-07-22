Oxford University and AstraZeneca are carrying out trials of their coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong third wave: government ‘close’ to deciding on strategy for buying Covid-19 vaccine
- But authorities need to move quickly as nations are already securing supplies, says government adviser
- Comments come as trials at Oxford University and in mainland China suggest promising results
