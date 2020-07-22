Health agencies in mainland China, including in Guangdong, stand ready to support Hong Kong through its third wave of coronavirus infections, says a source. Photo: XinhuaHealth agencies in mainland China, including in Guangdong, stand ready to support Hong Kong through its third wave of coronavirus infections, says a source. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong third wave: health authorities in mainland China ‘offer help for city’s Covid-19 battle’

  • Official agencies among the mainland health organisations willing to provide medical equipment, expertise and testing support, source says
  • While the Covid-19 situation has improved on the mainland, Hong Kong is trying to cope with a surge of cases with unknown sources of infection
Phila Siu and Olga Wong

Updated: 11:22am, 22 Jul, 2020

