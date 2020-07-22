Medical sources have told the Post that Hong Kong topped its previous record of 108 confirmed infections on Wednesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong third wave: new Covid-19 cases top previous daily record of 108 as indoor mask regulations set to take hold: sources
- Health secretary, meanwhile, will break down new indoor mask rules, as sources suggest tougher measures could be yet to come
- Local microbiologist suggests restaurant dine-in ban may need to be extended to encompass full day
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Medical sources have told the Post that Hong Kong topped its previous record of 108 confirmed infections on Wednesday. Photo: Winson Wong