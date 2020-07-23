Lei Yue Mun Park and Holiday Village in Chai Wan. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong third wave: resort to become isolation facility for younger and healthier Covid-19 patients, AsiaWorld-Expo to be treatment centre
- Lei Yue Mun Park and Holiday Village in Chai Wan to be operational in a day and take in some 30 younger patients from city’s strained health care system
- Part of AsiaWorld-Expo, currently a testing site for airport arrivals, could become treatment facility to house patients
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Lei Yue Mun Park and Holiday Village in Chai Wan. Photo: Handout