Lei Yue Mun Park and Holiday Village in Chai Wan. Photo: HandoutLei Yue Mun Park and Holiday Village in Chai Wan. Photo: Handout
Lei Yue Mun Park and Holiday Village in Chai Wan. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong third wave: resort to become isolation facility for younger and healthier Covid-19 patients, AsiaWorld-Expo to be treatment centre

  • Lei Yue Mun Park and Holiday Village in Chai Wan to be operational in a day and take in some 30 younger patients from city’s strained health care system
  • Part of AsiaWorld-Expo, currently a testing site for airport arrivals, could become treatment facility to house patients
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 4:29pm, 23 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Lei Yue Mun Park and Holiday Village in Chai Wan. Photo: HandoutLei Yue Mun Park and Holiday Village in Chai Wan. Photo: Handout
Lei Yue Mun Park and Holiday Village in Chai Wan. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE