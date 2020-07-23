A study was done on residents’ mobility volumes using Octopus cards. Photo: Xiaomei ChenA study was done on residents’ mobility volumes using Octopus cards. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong third wave: coronavirus cases could peak in two weeks with spread waning in good sign for city, expert says

  • Government adviser Professor Gabriel Leung cites latest traffic data from Octopus card holders, showing reduced movement among residents
  • He urges students between 12 and 25 however, to stay home as some of them are still out and about during summer holiday
Victor Ting
Updated: 6:21pm, 23 Jul, 2020

