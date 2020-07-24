Hong Kong recorded more than 100 new Covid-19 infections for the third day running on Friday. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong sees 16th Covid-19 death as city records 100-plus new infections for third day running
- More than 80 preliminary positive cases from Thursday expected to be confirmed
- 74-year-old man was a resident at Kong Tai Care for the Aged Centre Limited
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong recorded more than 100 new Covid-19 infections for the third day running on Friday. Photo: Nora Tam