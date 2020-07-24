Facing a new, and more aggressive third wave of Covid-19 infections, the Hong Kong government has contracted with two private labs to increase testing capabilities. Photo: Getty ImagesFacing a new, and more aggressive third wave of Covid-19 infections, the Hong Kong government has contracted with two private labs to increase testing capabilities. Photo: Getty Images
Facing a new, and more aggressive third wave of Covid-19 infections, the Hong Kong government has contracted with two private labs to increase testing capabilities. Photo: Getty Images
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong third wave: landlord sues to evict new Covid-19 testing facility in Tai Po, claiming they were misled in rental agreement

  • Sunrise Diagnostic Centre, which began operations on July 14, is one of two private labs engaged to enlarge the city’s overall testing capacity
  • Landlord Taipo Tapestry Company’s court filing does not disclose details of the alleged ‘misrepresentation’
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Jasmine SiuFiona Sun
Jasmine Siu and Fiona Sun

Updated: 9:21pm, 24 Jul, 2020

