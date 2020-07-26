06:17

Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong third wave: city should brace for tougher social-distancing rules if situation worsens, says deputy leader

  • Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung says next two weeks will be crucial and city must do its best to prevent further spread of virus
  • Measures could include restrictions on movement and business hours but full lockdown ruled out
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zoe Low
Updated: 4:17pm, 26 Jul, 2020

