06:17
‘Robust immune responses’ found in Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials point to 2021 release
Hong Kong third wave: city should brace for tougher social-distancing rules if situation worsens, says deputy leader
- Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung says next two weeks will be crucial and city must do its best to prevent further spread of virus
- Measures could include restrictions on movement and business hours but full lockdown ruled out
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
06:17
‘Robust immune responses’ found in Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials point to 2021 release