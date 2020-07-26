Hong Kong is experiencing its third wave of cases. Photo: Sam TsangHong Kong is experiencing its third wave of cases. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong is experiencing its third wave of cases. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong third wave: no sign of Covid-19 crisis easing as city records 128 new cases

  • Of the new cases, 68 were linked to other infections, 25 were imported and the authorities were still tracing the sources of the other 35
  • Government says ships without any cargo trade via Hong Kong will no longer be allowed to change their crew in the city
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Phila SiuGigi ChoyZoe Low
Phila Siu , Gigi Choy and Zoe Low

Updated: 5:59pm, 26 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong is experiencing its third wave of cases. Photo: Sam TsangHong Kong is experiencing its third wave of cases. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong is experiencing its third wave of cases. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE