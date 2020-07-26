Hong Kong is experiencing its third wave of cases. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong third wave: no sign of Covid-19 crisis easing as city records 128 new cases
- Of the new cases, 68 were linked to other infections, 25 were imported and the authorities were still tracing the sources of the other 35
- Government says ships without any cargo trade via Hong Kong will no longer be allowed to change their crew in the city
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
