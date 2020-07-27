Aircrew are exempt from having to undergo 14 days’ quarantine in Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong third wave: alarm as overseas pilot seen visiting top tourist spot while Covid-19 test result was pending
- Cargo pilot from United States tells another visitor on Peak Tram that he had arrived from South Korea and was in the city for a few days
- Incident emerges just hours after the government announces it will tighten anti-coronavirus measures for aircrew and seafarers
