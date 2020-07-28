A man walks past a piece of art showing children wearing face masks in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Sam TsangA man walks past a piece of art showing children wearing face masks in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong third wave: city to register more than 100 new Covid-19 cases for seventh day running, source says

  • Medical source says number expected to fall between 100 and 110
  • City has seen triple digits every day since July 22, and daily high of 145 was set on Monday
Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 2:20pm, 28 Jul, 2020

