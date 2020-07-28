Hong Kong has been battling a rising number of coronavirus infections this month. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong third wave: coronavirus may have stopped mutating, making it more infectious, study finds
- Polytechnic University team studied samples taken from different clusters since late June and found no genetic difference
- Either the virus has ceased to mutate, or the cases all contracted the virus at the same place in a short period of time
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
