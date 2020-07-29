Residents wait for Covid-19 test kits in the hard-hit area of Hong Kong’s Tsz Wan Shan. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong third wave: elderly woman is latest Covid-19 victim, as medical source says new daily tally at about 120
- City’s run of triple-digit cases stretches into eighth day with total deaths at 24
- 76-year-old was among a cluster of seven patients infected with the virus in a medical ward at Queen Elizabeth Hospital
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Residents wait for Covid-19 test kits in the hard-hit area of Hong Kong’s Tsz Wan Shan. Photo: Winson Wong