Hong Kong bans all dine-in services at restaurants in attempt to contain third wave of Covid-19

Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong third wave: government changes mind on restaurant ban, as medical sources say new Covid-19 cases will again hit three figures

  • City’s restaurants were told they could only serve takeaway as part of stringent measures to combat Covid-19
  • Number of new infections to be in triple digits for ninth day in a row
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Lilian ChengZoe Low
Lilian Cheng and Zoe Low

Updated: 12:35pm, 30 Jul, 2020

