Hong Kong bans all dine-in services at restaurants in attempt to contain third wave of Covid-19
Hong Kong third wave: government changes mind on restaurant ban, as medical sources say new Covid-19 cases will again hit three figures
- City’s restaurants were told they could only serve takeaway as part of stringent measures to combat Covid-19
- Number of new infections to be in triple digits for ninth day in a row
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
