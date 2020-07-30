There will be beds at AsiaWorld-Expo for 500 Covid-19 patients. Photo: HandoutThere will be beds at AsiaWorld-Expo for 500 Covid-19 patients. Photo: Handout
There will be beds at AsiaWorld-Expo for 500 Covid-19 patients. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong third wave: city’s first makeshift Covid-19 hospital will take in younger and healthier patients

  • Coronavirus patients will be separated into three groups upon arrival at the ‘mobile cabin hospital’ depending on their condition
  • Officials say 14 doctors and 45 nurses will be drawn from various public hospital departments to look after the patients at AsiaWorld-Expo
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Victor Ting
Victor Ting

Updated: 7:50pm, 30 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
There will be beds at AsiaWorld-Expo for 500 Covid-19 patients. Photo: HandoutThere will be beds at AsiaWorld-Expo for 500 Covid-19 patients. Photo: Handout
There will be beds at AsiaWorld-Expo for 500 Covid-19 patients. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE