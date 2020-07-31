A medical worker chats with an elderly man at Cornwall Elderly's Home Golden Branch in Tuen Mun. Photo: Dickson LeeA medical worker chats with an elderly man at Cornwall Elderly's Home Golden Branch in Tuen Mun. Photo: Dickson Lee
A medical worker chats with an elderly man at Cornwall Elderly's Home Golden Branch in Tuen Mun. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong third wave: 123 new coronavirus cases reported, as elderly care home resident becomes 26th fatality

  • Woman, 82, was resident at Cornwall Elderly’s Home (Golden Branch) in Tuen Mun
  • Cluster of at least 34 infections linked to care home
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth CheungLilian Cheng
Elizabeth Cheung and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 1:02pm, 31 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A medical worker chats with an elderly man at Cornwall Elderly's Home Golden Branch in Tuen Mun. Photo: Dickson LeeA medical worker chats with an elderly man at Cornwall Elderly's Home Golden Branch in Tuen Mun. Photo: Dickson Lee
A medical worker chats with an elderly man at Cornwall Elderly's Home Golden Branch in Tuen Mun. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE