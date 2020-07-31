A medical worker chats with an elderly man at Cornwall Elderly's Home Golden Branch in Tuen Mun. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong third wave: 123 new coronavirus cases reported, as elderly care home resident becomes 26th fatality
- Woman, 82, was resident at Cornwall Elderly’s Home (Golden Branch) in Tuen Mun
- Cluster of at least 34 infections linked to care home
