People in face masks crossing the road in Causeway Bay. Hong Kong is facing its 11th straight day with a triple-digit increase in cases. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong third wave: more than 100 new Covid-19 cases expected again, as city leader apologises for full-day restaurant ban
- Two more elderly patients die overnight, bringing local death toll linked to coronavirus to 29
- Carrie Lam admits on radio programme that government did not properly consider implications when banning daytime dine-in services
