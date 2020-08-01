People in face masks crossing the road in Causeway Bay. Hong Kong is facing its 11th straight day with a triple-digit increase in cases. Photo: Nora TamPeople in face masks crossing the road in Causeway Bay. Hong Kong is facing its 11th straight day with a triple-digit increase in cases. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong third wave: more than 100 new Covid-19 cases expected again, as city leader apologises for full-day restaurant ban

  • Two more elderly patients die overnight, bringing local death toll linked to coronavirus to 29
  • Carrie Lam admits on radio programme that government did not properly consider implications when banning daytime dine-in services
Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 2:36pm, 1 Aug, 2020

