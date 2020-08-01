A team of clinical technicians from Guangdong province is on its way to Hong Kong to help the city expand its Covid-19 testing capablities. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong third wave: clinical teams from mainland China heading to city to help with mass Covid-19 testing, temporary hospital at expo site
- Sixty lab technicians from public hospitals in Guangdong province to be picked for Hong Kong stint
- Separate team of experts expected to soon begin work at temporary hospital at expo site
