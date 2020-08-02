An elderly man in a mask at the West Kowloon waterfront. Hong Kong is struggling with a third wave of coronavirus infections. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong third wave: about 110 new Covid-19 cases expected, marking 12th straight day with triple-digit increases
- A day earlier, the city recorded another six Covid-19 deaths – the most in one day – and reported 125 new cases
- Social-distancing measures limiting public gatherings to two and banning nighttime dine-in services likely to be extended
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
