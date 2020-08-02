Hong Kong’s health care sector is being stretched to its limit under the pandemic. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong third wave: prioritise high-risk groups for Covid-19 tests instead of universal screening, health minister says
- Sophia Chan makes remarks after government advisers said to have pointed out citywide screening will only be effective under lockdown
- City expecting a 12-day run of triple-digit increases in new infections
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Hong Kong’s health care sector is being stretched to its limit under the pandemic. Photo: Nora Tam