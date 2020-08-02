Hong Kong’s health care sector is being stretched to its limit under the pandemic. Photo: Nora TamHong Kong’s health care sector is being stretched to its limit under the pandemic. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong third wave: prioritise high-risk groups for Covid-19 tests instead of universal screening, health minister says

  • Sophia Chan makes remarks after government advisers said to have pointed out citywide screening will only be effective under lockdown
  • City expecting a 12-day run of triple-digit increases in new infections
Zoe Low
Updated: 3:16pm, 2 Aug, 2020

