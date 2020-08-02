An overwhelming majority of Hongkongers are stressed in their jobs, a survey has found. Photo: Winson WongAn overwhelming majority of Hongkongers are stressed in their jobs, a survey has found. Photo: Winson Wong
An overwhelming majority of Hongkongers are stressed in their jobs, a survey has found. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: 87 per cent of Hong Kong employees suffering work stress during Covid-19 pandemic, survey finds

  • About half of employees surveyed in the study designed by the Medical Health Association of Hong Kong also reported symptoms of anxiety disorder
  • Worst-affected staff work in the tourism, medical and catering industries, those bearing the brunt of the public health crisis
Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 10:21pm, 2 Aug, 2020

