Hong Kong recorded its 36th death linked to Covid-19, and the ninth from a cluster of 45 infections at Kong Tai Care for the Aged Centre Limited in Tsz Wan Shan. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong third wave: death toll climbs as source says new hospital to be built near city’s airport

  • Elderly man died at Tuen Mun Hospital on Monday morning, becoming 36th fatality linked to disease
  • He was ninth death from cluster of 45 cases at Kong Tai Care for the Aged Centre Limited in Tsz Wan Shan
Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 11:57am, 3 Aug, 2020

