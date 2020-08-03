Researchers from Hong Kong and Macau have developed a vaccine which stops a key part of the infection process by preventing the coronavirus from attaching to human cells. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: researchers from Hong Kong, Macau hope to start clinical trials of vaccine in months
- The team has developed a vaccine which stops a key part of the infection process by preventing the coronavirus from attaching to human cells
- Johnson Lau of PolyU says residents of Hong Kong and Macau should be given priority when the vaccine hits market after successful trials
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
